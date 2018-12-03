India's Biggest Career Conclave Organised in Kota, Rajasthan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOTA, India, December 2, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A two-day career conclave was organized in Kota (Rajasthan) under the Happiness Initiative on 23rd and 24th November 2018. The conclave witnessed a record turnout and hosted several industry leaders who indulged in inspiring conversations with the young students of Kota. The conclave, held in Allen Career Institute's campus, was attended by 25,000+students from various schools and coaching centers of Kota. Event convener, Aman Maheshwari said the career conclave was the culmination of a career guidance and counseling programme that has been collectively taken under the Happiness Initiative launched in Kota. The student module includes online counseling as well as one-to-one guidance."Awareness about various opportunities available empowers the students to make the right choices. This conclave was designed and curated to help students understand their true potential and find their career calling," Mr. Maheshwari said. India's 'Google boy', Kautilya Pandit also interacted with the students and spoke on the 'Power of Mind'. More than 100+ colleges, counselors and course curators interacted with students the Kota Career Conclave. "We also arranged for free psychometric tests and counseling booths for students. This will help them assess their interest, aptitude, and personality. It's about time students are allowed to make their own career choices, without succumbing to peer pressure and the stress that follows with it", said event convener Sidharth Jain. Around 2 lakh coaching students from all over the country come to Kota every year, often known as India's capital for educational coaching, for preparation of IIT-JEE, NEET and other medical and engineering entrance examinations.Source: Chaaipani Biz Support Private Limited PWRPWR