India's Biggest EdTech Gathering - 1000+ EdTech Stakeholders to Connect, Share & Discuss the Future of Education Technology

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --EdTechReview - Asia's Premier EdTech Media & Community is organizing its flagship edtech ecosystem event - EdTechReview Summit, Expo, Pitch & Awards 2019 in Bengaluru on 14-15 Feb, 2019 to brings the best of the edtech world to India.The event with 1000+ edtech stakeholders (edtech & e-learning startup founders, publishers, investors, venture capitalists, K-12 and higher education institution owners & heads, educators etc.) and over 50 cutting-edge edtech solution providers exhibiting during the 2 day event is going to be India's biggest edtech gathering with global participation.Through a series of interactive sessions, inspirational keynotes, demos and start-up pitches around 100 international thought leaders and speakers will share their insights & perspectives on the future of EdTech.Event Date: 14-15 Feb 2019Event Venue: TAJ, MG Road, BengaluruEvent Website: https://goo.gl/E4ki2RDay 1 ends with pitch sessions by edtech startups. APPLYDay 2 ends with an award ceremony for education/edtech companies and institutions followed by networking dinner & cocktails with award winners, India & international attendees and VIP EdTech leaders. NOMINATE"As the premier edtech event in the country, EdTechReview Summit 2019 will explore forward-looking themes with a motive to educate the attendees on both the Indian and global educational technology markets. Sessions and Panel discussions will focus on mapping and meeting future demand for technology in education, the state and growth of edtech in India, Asia and beyond," said Utkarsh Lokesh, CEO & Editor, EdTechReview Media.Some of the keynotes and panel discussion topics include: Solving India's Employability Challenge through EdTechExploring the B2C Space in EdTech: Story of HypergrowthRethinking Learning Spaces for 21st Century SchoolsFuture of MOOCs and Digital Learning in IndiaPioneering Flipped Learning: Why and how to flip education?Asia's EdTech and Education Investment OpportunitiesScaling Quality Education - E-Learning Experts Share the Secret SauceEdTech - A Global Opportunity - Understanding Global Markets & Trends View Complete Agenda: https://goo.gl/tkByF6Partial list of stellar speakers: Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press, South AsiaBeas Dev Ralhan, Co-founder & CEO - ? Next Education India Pvt LtdVikas Gupta, MD, Wiley IndiaVamsi Krishna, CEO, VedantuGaku Nakamura, CEO, RareJobPrachi Jain Windlass, Director, Education, Michael & Susan Dell FoundationRagini Bajaj Chaudhary, INDIA CEO, Gray Matters CapitalImran Jafar, Managing Partner, Gaja CapitalPranjal Kumar, Principal, Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) and Corporate Centre (BICC)Vinesh Menon, CEO - Education, Skilling & Consulting, Vibgyor Group of SchoolsAvnita Bir, Director - Principal, R. N. Podar SchoolPramod Tripathi, Director Academics, GIIS SingaporeJayasankar Variyar, Executive Director (Academics), VIT BhopalKunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-founder and Chancellor, Shobhit UniversitySrini Raghavan, CEO, Educational InitiativesDr. Jacob (Yaki) Dayan, Founder & CEO, EdTech IsraelMayank Kumar, CEO, UpGradView all Speakers: https://goo.gl/KtKJAeThe event is being supported by sponsors and partners like Cambridge Assessment English, MySchoolPage, Lodestar, STEP by Hindu, Playablo, MindLogicX, BulBulApps, iLrnn by Innolat, Zootar, VdoCipher, Edunxt by Manipal Global Education Services, MyClassCampus, Cerebry, EdTech Asia, JMDEdu, EdTech Israel, NCR Eduservices & more.Register/Attend: https://goo.gl/yJjyBZExhibition Interest: https://goo.gl/g96gA2Sponsorship Interest: https://goo.gl/fghjzAAbout EdTechReview:EdTechReview is a premier media platform and community for educational stakeholders to connect and find useful news, information and resources on educational technology having a niche subscriber base of 90,000+ and an annual readership of 2.5M+ from over 220 countries and territories across the globe.Source: EdTechReview Media Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR