India's Biggest Inter-College Sports Show, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy 2.0, Crosses 3 Million Views in Less Than 3 Weeks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --India's biggest inter-college show, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy (MSADCCF), hosted by Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, is a sport and entertainment-based Inter College Challenge that debuted on Indian national television last year to fantastic response. It is a first-of-its-kind competition that gave a platform to India's university students to showcase their fitness levels.Designed as a team-based competition, MSADCCF is an obstacle race that pushes participants not only physically but tests them under pressure situations. After a three-month audition drive held across numerous colleges pan India and over 10,000 video entries received through the website, the top 16 teams are filmed for the season. Each college sends a three-member team that performs as one cohesive and coordinated unit to stand a chance to win the coveted title of India's Fittest College Team and cash components of up to INR 10.0 Lacs, while the fastest runner in the Finals receives a Maruti Suzuki Swift car-the biggest prize in amateur sports.After the major success in its first season last year, the second season of MSADCCF was launched on SonyLiv this month as a six-episode series. Alongside, multiple smaller digital films were released across social media platforms including the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages of the property.Apart from the wide reach through SonyLiv, just in a period of three weeks, the show has crossed 3 million views on Facebook alone, firmly establishing the property as the most widely watched inter-college challenge in the country.Having reached this milestone, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to receive such stupendous response in the first month of the launch of our second season. This is undoubtedly the most challenging, competitive, and rewarding event for college students in the country and 3 Million views proves that we're doing something right. What's new this season is our move from TV last season to OTT platform SonyLiv, a strategic move since our audience is more active digitally. We hope to reach out to wider audiences through our broadcast partner and continue growing as we have."About Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy Colleges are all about competitiveness, we see them competing against each other in their college festivals, cultural competitions, theatre festivals, and music gigs. MSADCCF adds an interesting edge to inter-college rivalry in the form of ultimate test for functional fitness for colleges to prove their supremacy. Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy entails a tough competition of students between ages 18 and 24, who form a mixed-gender team, around a custom designed racetrack peppered with physically demanding obstacles.About Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd An obstacle course as the penultimate test of human functional fitness adding to it the team dynamics, it becomes test of strength, agility and strategy. Volano Entertainment is the proven leader when it comes to creating, conceptualizing, and executing obstacle course-based events, be it the hugely popular Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit or Swift Devils Circuit Challenge. Now with Season II of Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy, the company is providing the students a chance to make their college proud again.