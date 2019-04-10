India's buffalo meat exports fell 3.7% to nearly Rs 23k cr in Apr-Feb: APEDA

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) India's buffalo meat exports fell 3.7 per cent to Rs 22,925 crore in April-February of the last fiscal, mainly due to nearly 10 per cent decline in its volume, according to data released by agri-trade promotion body APEDA.During the April-February period of 2018-19, the country exported 1.11 million tonnes of buffalo meat for Rs 22,925 crore.The exports stood at 1.23 million tonnes worth Rs 23,800 crore in the same period previous year, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said.The country's basmati rice exports rose to Rs 28,599 crore from Rs 23,793 crore during the period under review. In volume terms, basmati rice shipments increased to 3.85 million tonnes from 3.62 million tonnes.However, non-basmati rice exports fell sharply to Rs 18,621 crore from Rs 21,321 crore. In volume terms, shipments declined to 6.71 million tonnes from 8.04 million tonnes.The total rice exports from India fell over 9 per cent to 10.56 million tonnes during the April-February period. In value terms also, total rice shipments dipped to Rs 47,220 crore from Rs 45,114 crore.Despite fall in buffalo meat and rice exports in value terms, the overall exports of agri and processed food products increased to Rs 1,13,614 crore during April-February compared to Rs 1,07,220 crore in the year-ago period.Pulses exports during the period under review rose to Rs 1,633 crore, from Rs 1,179 crore, while shipments of guargum rose to Rs 4,263 crore from Rs 3,713 crore. The exports of dairy products went up to Rs 2,838 crore, as against Rs 1,672 crore. PTI RSN MJH BALBAL