Indias clean energy capacity touches 70 GW: MNRE

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy today said Indias installed clean energy capacity has already touched 70 GW and 38 GW is under implementation as per the data compiled till March 31.

The 70 GW installed renewable energy capacity in the country is double of the capacity four year back, a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement said.

The MNRE also said that around 56,000 solar power pumps were installed in the last financial year, which is highest ever in a single year.

Commenting on the achievement of renewable energy in the country, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said, "India is progressing fast in the areas of renewable energy and government is committed to meeting target of having 175 GW by 2022".

The ministry said that renewable energy capacity of 11,788 MW is added during last fiscal, which is the highest ever in a single year.

The ministry claimed that it has bid out 32,500 MW capacities in last fiscal, which is nearly 10 times capacity commissioned in 2013-14.

The ministry also boasted about discovering lowest wind and solar power tariff of Rs 2.43 and Rs 2.44 per unit, respectively, in the last fiscal through tariff based competitive bidding.

It also said that India generated 100 billion units of electricity through renewables last fiscal, which is highest ever so far. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL