India's crude steel output grows 4 pc to 8.92 MT in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India's crude steel output grew 3.8 per cent to 8.92 million tonne (MT) in November 2018, according to the Joint Plant Committee (JPC).The country produced 8.60 MT crude steel during the same period a year ago, JPC said in its latest report."Crude steel production stood at 8.92 MT in November 2018, up 3.8 per cent over November 2017, and was up 1.7 per cent over October 2018," the report said.State-run SAIL, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power together produced 5.42 MT. This was 8 per cent more compared to 5.01 MT the six players produced in November 2017, it said.The rest 3.50 MT crude steel came from other producers.The overall production of finished steel stood at 10.87 MT in the reported month, up 3.6 per cent over 10.50 MT produced in November 2017, the report said.During November, India's hot metal production stood at 6.15 MT, up 8.6 per cent from the year-ago period.The output of pig iron rose to 0.49 MT from 0.47 MT in November 2017.India has set a target of producing 300 MT crude steel by 2030 with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. A national steel policy has already been approved by the Cabinet in this regard. Under Ministry of Steel, JPC is the only institution in India that collects and maintains data on domestic steel and iron sector. PTI ABI ANU