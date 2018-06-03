Indias crude steel output up 6% at 8.7 MT in April

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Indias crude steel output in April 2018 increased 5.6 per cent to 8.7 million tonne (MT) as compared to the year-ago month, the World Steel Association has said.

Chinas crude steel production in April stood at 76.7 MT, registering an increase of 4.8 per cent over the same month in 2017.

However, Japans crude steel output saw a decline of 0.4 per cent to 8.7 MT in the reported month.

South Korea?s steel production was 5.9 MT in April 2018, an increase of 7.1 per cent over the same month a year ago.

"World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 148.3 MT in April 2018, a 4.1 per cent increase compared to April 2017," it said.

World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its members represent about 85 per cent of the world?s steel production.

They include over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.