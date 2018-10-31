India's First Justice City Coming Up in Andhra Pradesh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A workshop on 'Andhra Pradesh: Building the Nation's First Justice City' was organised at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi by Centre for Strategy and Leadership (CSL) in association with APCRDA Government of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777560/CSL_First_Justice_City.jpg ) Andhra Pradesh is building a world-class and India's first 'Justice City' within its new capital Amaravati with the vision to provide a state-of-the-art ecosystem built on latest technology for supporting the judicial system in the state. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken up this task upon himself to ensure that state-of-the-art complexes and facilities are developed which are needed to support quick and efficient court system. Once the Justice City is ready, Amaravati will be the first city in India to be home to the nation's first dedicated city on Justice," said Sreedhar Cherukuri, Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). APCRDA is the nodal agency which is developing Amaravati. "We are developing Justice City in Amaravati which will comprise integrated judicial hub spread across 3,309 acres with an estimated population of 2.5 lacs. The Justice City is expected to generate employment for more than 1.3 lac people," said Mr. Cherukuri. "A symbol of sustainable and inclusive growth, the capital city of Amaravati under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is poised to become a world-class city to fulfill the aspirations and motivations of the people of the state. There is a big opportunity that lies in the Justice city for legal firms and offices, law institutes and colleges, resource centres, legal process outsourcing unites, legal think-tanks and research centres, NGOs, as well as for the para legal and allied industries," said Praveen Prakash, Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Government. According to Centre for Strategy and Leadership's Chief Executive and Director Vikas Sharma: "Andhra Pradesh has always been a forward-looking state. It has set-up a legal services committee to provide free and competent legal services to the needy. It is also among the first in the country to set up an integrated criminal justice system for faster and better prosecution of legal cases. Now, the state is breaking new ground by building an entire city with Justice at its core." Calling for investments in the Justice City, Ms. Bhavna Saxena, IPS, OSD, Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh, underlined the state governments seriousness in engaging with serious investors and promised to extend full support to those interested in investing in the state. Supreme Court of India judges Justice N. V. Ramana, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Justice Vineet Saran and, Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar; Delhi High Court Judge Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, Justice Suresh Kait, and, Justice Pratibha Singh were also present at the workshop. The workshop was attended by representatives from tribunals and legal bodies, leading law firms, Judges, law institutes, legal start-ups and infrastructure developers, among others. About Centre for Strategy and Leadership (CSL) Centre for Strategy and Leadership (CSL) is a special initiative focused on Sustainable Social and Economic Development of people of India. CSL believes in developing synergies through close cooperation and collaboration of key stakeholder partners in Government, Public and Private Enterprises, and, Citizen Groups. CSL is registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and works with its partners to drive Sustainable Social and Economic Development by conducting research and carrying out specialised programmes and initiatives... For more information, visit https://www.cslonline.org/about Source: Centre for Strategy and Leadership PWRPWR