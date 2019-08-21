India’s First Subscription Based Airline

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) -Prince Air to allow members to fly unlimited on their private jets for a monthly subscription fee New Delhi, August 21, 2019: An aviation start-up based in New Delhi plans to offer subscription-based airline services. Prince Air (www.princeair.in) will let customers travel unlimited times on private jets across metros in the country. In India, flying Private is expensive and accessible only to the super wealthy and Corporates. Prince Air was envisioned to solve this key problem area for the Indian Aviation Industry. Sanket Raj Singh-Founder Prince Air-promises to fly members at a fraction of the cost on private jets in India and make the private jet experience accessible to all. Sanket Raj Singh, is a fashion industry professional assisting American and European brands with their manufacturing and supply chain solutions. During his travels overseas, he was struck by the disruptions technology was making across various sectors. We have seen disruptions in taxi, also retail and hospitality sectors in India amongst other industries. Technology is changing business landscapes across the world. says Singh. Air Transportation has not seen any disruptions un-till now. The Indian Aviation industry is certainly ripe for Digital Disruptions, said the entrepreneur. While Singh is tight-lipped about the monthly subscription cost, he promises it will be a fraction of what it costs to charter jets. Currently, the cost to charter a private jet can range anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs. 3 Lakh per hour, which is exorbitant. The Prince Air subscription model will allow members to fly multiple times and sectors at a price which private jet companies charge to charter their jets for only an hour. Prince Air has made the private jet experience affordable and certainly more economical than the current private aviation options available in India. Our dream to change the way people fly is coming to life. We will bring down the cost of traveling on private jets by up to 80 to 90 percent," says Singh. To start off, the subscription available will be limited and Singh claims he has already filled up a substantial number. The Prince Air experience is similar to flying private. Our clientele would include businesspeople, frequent- fliers , celebrities, honourable ministers, sportspersons, entrepreneurs , investors amongst others. Members will be able to fly in the company of like- minded travellers, which could even lead to opportunities and friendships too. The luxury real estate segment has also responded well," says Singh, who is in talks with a few high-end real estate players in Mumbai and Delhi which sell luxury apartments priced between 5 Cr to 35 Cr. Such high end developments should be companied with exclusive memberships such as ours. With Unlimited Flights, Our service will also include a chauffeured driven luxury car service such as a Mercedes or a BMW which will be offering airport pick up and drop services. We are in discussions with several companies, and will be closing our first deal with a well-known hospitality brand as well, which will offer exclusive services across their hotels only to Prince Air members, Singh added. The entrepreneur is in talks with investors based in the US to raise between 15 to 20 million U.S Dollars. The names and e-mail interactions with founders of these investment companies were shared with us, which have been withheld for now, due to a non-disclosure request. Interestingly, some of these companies are giants of the Aviation Industry. These are turbulent times for the Indian Aviation. Despite challenges, the Indian aviation sector continues to be one of the fastest growing ones in the world. Indias domestic air travel market is now a 100 million strong and growing. Airlines, such as Indigo, Go-Air and Vistara have also embarked on ambitious expansion plans by adding to their fleet to grow their networks. The subscription model in the Aviation industry is completely unknown as of now. There will be unlimited flights for a one monthly Subscription Fee. Mainstream Airlines are struggling due to the Increasing Jet Fuel costs. I am often asked How will a subscription-based airline - with limited room to change pricing - be immune to fluctuations in this critical variable? Singh explains that the carefully calculated subscription cost, will ensure the company will break even within two- three years. App-based The Booking process for Prince Air is completely Digitised. "With Prince-Air, members will be able to enjoy an entirely new experience. Travellers will be able to take advantage of the new and easy, Arrive-and-Fly process which comes with every membership. From booking to boarding the entire service will be customised through the app on your device Members will be able to skip airport security lines and get VIP access while checking in and Boarding. When flying Prince-Air, members will only need to arrive at airports 15 to 20 minutes before departure. Private Jet flights would be accessed from a different entry to the airport without any hassle. A dedicated member services team to assist members will be available at all times. Time is money and flying with us will help save precious time. Our innovative subscription model is a game changer, which will turn week long trips into day trips and day trips will become home-by-dinner time. With Prince-Air, a member would be able to save at least 2-3 hours on a Delhi-Mumbai- Delhi round trip, assures Singh The businessman says that initially there will be a fleet of six Bombardier or Embraer jets which will seat 16-20 passengers. "Once we find the right aircraft, we will make a down payment of 15 percent to 20 percent and the rest would be financed," said Singh. He Plans to start operations in the next 10-11 months and begin with sectors Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.