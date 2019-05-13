India's first terrorist was Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

(Eds: Adds quotes, BJP reax) Aravakurichi(TN), May 13 (PTI) Stoking a controversy, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan has said free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu" -- Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.Haasan's comments drew sharp reaction from the stateBJP, which slammed him for indulging in "divisive politics".Addressing an election campaign here on Sunday night,Haasan said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in thetricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remainedintact.""I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.Haasan said he was a "self-assumed great-grandson" ofGandhi and that he had come here "seeking answers for thatmurder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948."Good Indians desire for equality and want the threecolours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian,will proudly proclaim that," he added.BJP state President Tamilisai Soundararajan said whilethe whole nation was shocked when Gandhi was killed, none can, however, justify it, and pointed out that Godse was hanged for the "heinous" crime.She said it was "strongly condemnable" that Haasanused the phrase "Hindu terrorism" in a Muslim-dominated area."Though he talks of taking forward a new kind ofpolitics, he also indulged in the old, mischievous,poisonous and divisive vote bank politics," Soundararajan said in a statement.She said his remarks amounted to inciting "communalviolence".In an apparent reference to the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka which left over 250 dead, she asked whether persons like Haasan were vocal in discussing the issue "despite being known that perpetrators were Muslims."She said Haasan's remarks in a Muslim-dominated area were "mischievous and agenda-driven.""Therefore such persons' campaigning should be banned.The police should take action since there is an effort tocreate tension," she said.Taking a swipe at his earlier statement of leaving thecountry when his multi-million venture 'Vishwaroopam' facedrelease time issues from Muslim groups over the portrayal ofthe community, she said, "It is brazen acting that he is nowtalking about the country, Gandhi and patriotism." Actor Vivek Oberoi slammed Haasan's remarks, saying both art and terror "have no religion" and asked if Godse's faith was mentioned to corner Muslim votes.Oberoi, who played Narendra Modi in a biopic on the prime minister, said no one "should divide the country.""Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify Hindu ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?," he said in a tweet."Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, lets not divide this country, we are one Jai Hind..#AkhandBharat #UnDividedIndia," he added.Earlier too, Haasan had triggered a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism," which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencieswhere bypolls are scheduled on May 19. MNM has fielded SMohanraj from this segment. PTI SA SS DVDV