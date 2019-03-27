India's image improved under Modi: Union minister

/R New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan claimed on Tuesday that the country's image had improved at the international level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' (victory pledge meeting) in east Delhi and Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituencies. Vardhan said Modi's is a "divine gift" for whom service to the nation is "paramount and the principle of Antyodaya is given highest priority". "The speciality of the Modi government is that he not framed the schemes, but also implemented them resulting in benefit to the poor and the backward people," he said in east Delhi. Vardhan said the BJP stood for nationalism and the Modi government is also working accordingly. "This is the reason why the nationalism is gaining strength and the image of the country at the international level has also improved. There was a time when the US would refuse visa, but today it gives us a red-carpet welcome," he said while at a gathering in Chandni Chowk. PTI SLBHMB