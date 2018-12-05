India's installed renewable capacity reaches 73.35 GW

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India has already installed 73.35 GW of renewable power generation capacity and projects of 21.5 GW are under various stage of implementation, said a senior official."Today India is leading the growth in renewable energy on the world map. We have already installed 73.35 GW, projects worth 21.5 GW are under various stages of implementation and projects amounting to another 25 GW are under various stages of bidding," Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at SKOTCH Summit here.The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy received the SKOCH Award for outstanding performance in the summit.Commenting on receiving award Kumar said: "On this occasion, when Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has been recognised as one of the major player in power sector, we feel humble. We accept this award with a deep sense of gratitude. India made a commitment to the world that by 2030, 40 per cent of our electric capacity would come from non-fossil fuels and we will install 175 GW of Renewable Capacity by 2022".The good sign is that the emotional capital is increasing and there is more acceptance and effort towards adopting renewable energy. Renewable energy has brought about disruption in the sector especially in terms of pricing, project sizing, etc," B P Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said.Electricity demand in the country is rising rapidly and in order to meet this demand, massive capacity addition is required. Emerging innovations and technologies like IoT and Analytics will play a huge role in making the country power-sufficient. The Summit also discussed the significance of innovation in the power sector, digital transformation, cyber security challenges and the future of energy. PTI KKS KKS BALBAL