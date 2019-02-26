India’s Largest Fintech Event Kicks Off Feb 27 in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Indias largest Fintech conclave Fintegrate Zone will kick off this week in Mumbai. With Paisabazaar.com, Indias largest marketplace for financial products, on board as an anchor partner, PaisabazaarFintegrate Zone will be 3 times larger with the biggest names from Indias financial services industry coming together under one roof for the 3-day event, which takes place at World Trade Center in Mumbai from February 27 March 1. This year, more than 150 esteemed speakers, including 40 international ones, will participate in the event. Along with keynote sessions, panel discussions, the event will feature key and relevant workshops from industry experts, a B2B Zone, roundtable discussions, breakfast sessions with industry stalwarts and over 100 startups exhibiting their product.We are happy and excited to collaborate with Fintegrate Zone to present what is a standout fintech conclave in India. Its a rare event which not just brings the financial services industry together, but also builds conversation and presents thought leadership on extremely relevant industry trends, said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com. The event will include high-profile speakers from YES Bank, TransUnion CIBIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Flipkart, Paisabazaar.com, PWC, Incred, RBL Bank, Value Research, Reliance AMC etc. One of the key agendas for PaisabazaarFintegrate 2019 will be Fintech empoWer that will bring together women working in the fintech ecosystem ranging across founders, investors and industry leaders. Through FinTech empoWer, we aspire to raise awareness around Women in Fintech, and be a catalyst to bring about real change. Fintech empoWer will see 20 Women entrepreneurs building Fintech ventures, competing for 3 grand prizes; and a Women in Fintech Awards (WIFA) for recognising top-20 women leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers making a dent in the Fintech ecosystem, said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Director & Co-founder, Fintegrate Zone. Fintegrate Zone 2019 will see several product launches by emerging FinTechs. The show will also see the India launch of Visas FinTech Fast-Track platform that has been launched in a few other countries. Visas recently launched Fintech Fast-Track program, which speeds up the process for Fintechs to integrate their payment solutions with VisaNet, Visas global network. Over the course of the event, we look forward to connecting and collaborating with innovative new players who are looking to solve problems and address niche market segments in order to further scale up adoption and penetration of digital payments in India. As an integral part of the payments ecosystem, Visa believes in enabling the growth of not just its partners but of new players who serve varied customer needs through innovative ideas and novel business models, said T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa. Canada continues to be a world leader and a hub for innovation and technology. We are excited to be platinum sponsors at Indias largest fintech conclave. This year, we are glad to bring on board a Canadian expert, Lloyed Lobo Co-founder and chief strategy officer at Boast.AI. Canada continues to support the very dynamic and successful EMPOWER program, which is India's 1st technology accelerator focused on women entrepreneurs. I am confident this event will advance collaboration between Indian and Canadian businesses. I look forward to witnessing more Indian companies investing in Canada, as well as increasing the role of innovation in advancing shared bilateral goals between both countries, said Annie Dube, Consul General of Canada for Western India, Fintegrate Zone is a technology conclave designed at the intersection of incumbent BFSI industry and future of financial services. The 3rd edition of Fintegrate Zone, is set to be hosted in Mumbai from 27th Feb - 1st Mar 2019, and comprises of over 50 tracks, running across 3 stages collaborate, build and transform; covering a wide range of global themes and topics. The vision for Fintegrate Zone is to be a global event in India's financial capital Mumbai, and showcasing as a FinTech Capital of the world, said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Director and Co-founder Fintegrate Zone. PWRPWR