India's Leading Law Firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to Upskill Legal and Business Professionals Through 'CAM Gurukul'

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, April 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --India's largest and leading full-service law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), is upskilling members of the Indian legal and business fraternity through its newly launched Institute of Learning called 'CAM Gurukul'.This pioneering initiative will be open for legal counsels and business managers of India Inc. CAM Gurukul will be run from Mumbai and Delhi initially.This market-leading learning and development initiative will give access to the firm's highly regarded legal intelligence and know-how. Those desirous of undergoing training at CAM Gurukul can opt for a series of collaborative technical programmes targeted at various sectors and levels of experience through the blended learning model. Blended learning in a combination of online and offline methods, using technology.CAM Gurukul programmes consist of online talks, face-to-face seminars and interactive workshops.CAM Gurukul, which is client facing, has three distinct offerings: 'Paathshala' aimed at junior in-house lawyers, and clients; 'Vidyapeeth' aimed at midlevel lawyers and business professionals; and 'Vichar-Sammelan' targeted at senior client representatives.A parallel initiative called 'CAM Gyanodaya' is being launched internally to propel the Firm's ongoing learning and development initiatives to global standards. These learning programmes are aimed to enhance technical skills and business of CAM lawyers as well as provide them with the tools required to build their practice, attract and retain clients.On setting up CAM Gurukul, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "With this initiative and using technology and global best practice, the Firm continues its 100 plus years history of innovation, leadership and pioneering effective change. We are confident that CAM Gurukul will benefit the larger legal and business community through harnessing technology to provide access to knowledge that could create a more efficient legal system in India. We will source faculty from India and abroad and several of our leading experts will be involved in the preparation of study materials and delivering content."The 'CAM Gurukul' will be conducted under the overall leadership of Mr. Cyril Shroff. Both the programmes are being coordinated by Vaibhav Ganjiwale, Head of Learning & Development at CAM. CAM's Learning & Development Team is mentored by London-based Rita Dev who is an exclusive independent learning consultant to the firm. In the past, Rita has led the global training function of the banking practice at a 'Magic Circle' law firm.Rita Dev said, "I am delighted to have worked on this initiative with the CAM Team, which will be 'a first of its kind' in India. We hope clients and associates will benefit from its pragmatic and interactive approach."CAM also considers this as an ideal platform to collaborate with their clients in a deeper exploration of the law and practice and generally raise the market standards.About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 102 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 720 lawyers including over 120 partners and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was awarded the flagship country award as being the 'Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018' at the IFLR Asia Awards, 2018, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted 'National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India' at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards, 2018. The firm was also voted as the 'Employer of Choice for 2018' from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past.