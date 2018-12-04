India's medical value travel industry needs more measures: Report

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Steps such as infrastructure building, relaxing visa regulations and targeted outreach programmes would help in promoting medical value travel industry in India, according to a Ficci-EY report. The report said that India is one of the major destinations for medical value travel (MVT) as the total number of foreign tourist arrivals on medical visa has increased. It said that currently about 60 per cent of the MVT landing in India is based on word of mouth. Hence, there is a need to make targeted outreach like "Heal in India," as such branding will help attract patients from other countries, it said. It also asked the commerce ministry to help make the sector more organised by taking steps like target group based streamlining of visa regulations without jeopardizing nation's security. "The Department of Commerce may support 'Mission Mode' programme under dedicated implementing agency for effective co-ordination and implementation," it said. It added that 'Heal in India' campaign can focus on emerging countries to attract MVT patients. Meanwhile speaking at 'Advantage Health Care - India 2018' summit in Greater Noida, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu in a video message said that the government has set aside Rs 5,000 crore for enhancing the overall services sector including healthcare. PTI RR SHWMKJ