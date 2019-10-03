India’s one of the best historical fictions written by Mithilesh Kumar!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Do you think you are the SuperCop of Aryavrat? Balrams words continue to haunt a helpless Krishna, as he watches the Yadav clan go on a rampage. Krishna lies all alone in a forest and resurrects in his mind the events of his adventurous life. This introspection by Shri Krishna in SuperCop of ARYAVRAT by Authors Upfront Publication portrays the story of Shri Krishna from his perspective. It belongs to the historical-fiction genre rather than mythology owing to the work carried out by experts who have calculated the birth of Shri Krishna to be 19th of July 3228 BC at 11:50 PM and death on 18th February 3102 BC at 2:27 PM which indicates that Shri Krishna was a historical figure, rescuing all the readers from the verge of rupture who are surrounded with the doubts pertaining to myths. In this novel Sri Krishna is the protagonist and he is depicted as a human being, an organic and breathing soul just like any other creature on this earth. His presence of mind, intelligence, creativity accompanied by wisdom gives him an edge over the others to deal with the war situations and crisis of life instead of miracles or divine powers. The chronology of actual events and the confluence of modern literature with history gives an edge to the book among others as it brings out the characters to be part of the contemporary world which we can comprehend in contrast to them being dead and buried for an immeasurable period of age. Adding on to the essence, one of the top 500 reviewers of Amazon said The book has captured the essence of the epic in a way that is most appropriate to the 21st century. Delighted to read the book for the fact that he has rewritten the epic without changing the story and making it more appealing convinced me to suggest this book to many of my friends where they have shown great interest in it. The book SuperCop of ARYAVRAT stands out of the rest owing to its unconventional and interactive narration at the hands of Mithilesh Kumar who has touched upon a unique segment that remained undiscovered until the launch of this book. Furthermore, the incidents in the book are relevant enough to amuse the readers by showing the characters to be someone among us that can be read by everyone attributing to the lucid story-telling. PWRPWR