India's Prathamesh Maulingkar wins Mister Supranational 2018

Goa's Prathamesh Maulingkar has created history by becoming the first Asian/Indian to win this year's Mister Supranational title in a competition held in Poland. The 27-year-old defeated 37 contestants from all over the world in the final round to win the coveted title.Having worked hard for three years to clinch the title, Prathamesh is "super happy" but says he could hardly believe when his name was announced as the winner. "I was surprised when they announced my name as the winner. And then when Gabriel Correa handed over the winner's trophy and put that sash around me, it was the most incredible feeling. I knew I had it in me but frankly, the win was unexpected," Prathamesh said in a statement. The third edition of Mister Supranational 2018 pageant took place on December 9 in Krynica-Zdroj, Poland. At the same pageant, Mister Supranational Poland was adjudged first runner-up, Mister Supranational Brazil was adjudged second runner-up and Mister Supranational Thailand was announced as the third runner-up.