India's services exports rise 5.5% to $15.6 bn in Feb; imports down 3.3%

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) India's services exports rose 5.5 per cent to USD 16.58 billion in February 2018-19 from USD 15.71 billion in the same month a year ago, data from the Reserve Bank showed Monday.However, the exports during February 2019 were lower than January's USD 17.75 billion.Services imports in February 2018-19 declined by 3.3 per cent to USD 9.81 million, compared to USD 10.14 billion in the year-ago month, as per the RBI data on 'India's International Trade in Services: February 2019'.The imports stood at USD 11.3 billion during January this year.The RBI releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.The monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis. PTI KPM BAL