Indias tea exports touch record 240.7 mkgs in 2017

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Indias tea exports have touched a record high in 36 years at 240.7 million kilograms during calendar 2017, Tea Board data said. The previous record was in 1981 when exports had reached 241.25 million kilograms. As compared to 2016, exports in the following year was 8.20 per cent higher by 18.23 million kilograms, Tea Board said, adding that the value of exports was Rs 4731.66 crore, which was an increase of 5.90 per cent over the previous year. Exports from north India touched 148.41 million kilograms, while that from south India was 92.27 million kilograms. Countries where significant exports took place were Egypt (6.16 million kilograms higher), Iran (4.15 million kilograms more), China (2.80 million kilograms higher), followed by UAE and Sri Lanka. In terms of dollar, the value of exports in 2017 was USD 726.76, an increase of 9.26 per cent over the previous year. PTI dc MM