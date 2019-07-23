India's ties with China progressed despite twists and turns in global situation: Harivansh

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Tuesday that India's relations with China have progressed over the past three decades despite twists and turns in the global economic and political situation. Welcoming a delegation of young parliamentarians from China, Harivansh said that India and China are ancient civilizations with a long history of close contact between them. Talking to the Chinese parliamentarians, he said that India and China being the two major powers were uniquely poised to contribute constructively to the changing international landscape. Talking about bilateral relations, he said India is committed to strengthening friendly and cooperative relations with China. "Despite twists and turns in global economic and political situation, India's relations with China have made progress over the last three decades," he said. The upper house deputy chairman said that interactions and engagements between parliamentary bodies of the two countries reflect the desire to develop stronger bonds with each other. He also stressed on strengthening people-to-people contact to provide sustenance of the ties of the two countries. Referring to the first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April last year, Harivansh said such closer developmental partnerships have established, consolidated and provided a comprehensive platform for further strengthening of the bilateral ties. The Chinese delegation was led by Qie Yingcai. PTI JTR SMNSMN