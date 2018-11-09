IndiGo flight makes emergency landing, passengers safe

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) A Guwahati-bound IndiGo aircraftwith 76 passengers on board made an emergency landing within afew minutes of take-off after smoke was detected from theplane's cargo hold, an AAI official said."The aircraft made a safe landing at the Netaji SubhasChandra Bose International Airport here around 8.30 pm, 15minutes after take-off," the Airports Authority of India (AAI)official said.The pilot had informed the air traffic control (ATC)soon after the smoke alarm went off in the cockpit, theofficial said. PTI CORR SBN JM ANBANB