IndiGo grounds three A320 neo planes on engine woes

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) No-frills airline IndiGo has grounded three A320 neo aircraft due to engine problems, according to a senior official at aviation regulator DGCA.

The grounded aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and the move follows a directive from European aviation safety regulator EASA.

The official said EASA on Friday issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with PW1100 engines having a particular serial number.

The directive came in the wake of instances of the engines in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family planes, the official added.

Airbus has also issued an alert for providing instructions to de-pair the affected engines and discontinue extended range twin-engine operations for aircraft fitted with affected engines.

The DGCA official said IndiGo has three such aircraft, which have been grounded.

Further, the official noted that the latest issue is different from the problems experienced by IndiGos A320 neos earlier and those have been addressed.

In a statement, IndiGo said it had proactively withdrawn the three A320 neo aircraft from service from February 9.

"Our precautionary measure of grounding the three aircraft resulted in cancellations of some of our flights," it said.

According to the airline, the recommendations by Pratt & Whitney as well as EASA are with respect to a certain sub- population of engines, with a particular engine configuration.

Pratt & Whitney, with the support of Airbus, is in close contact with the airline to address the results of a recent finding related to the issue, it added.