IndiGo to start Bengaluru-Belgaum flights from September 8

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Adding Belgaum in Karnataka as its 58th destination, low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will start daily flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8.Additional daily flights on Bengaluru-Madurai route will also be started from the same day, it said."Further strengthening its connectivity out of Bengaluru, these new routes will be serviced by an ATR-18 aircraft," the airline said in a statement.IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India.""We will continue to expand according to sectoral demand and offer an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service and affordable flying experience to our customers," he said.