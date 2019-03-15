IndiGo to start daily flights on three new routes from April

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Budget carrier IndiGo Friday said it will start daily flights on three new routes -- Chennai-Raipur, Hyderabad-Gorakhpur and Kolkata-Gorakhpur -- from April.The carrier also said that April onwards, it will add more flights on the Chennai-Trivandrum, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Udaipur and Bengaluru-Chennai routes. "We are very excited to add 14 new flights to our network along with three new routes connecting Chennai, Raipur and Gorakhpur," William Boulter, chief commercial officer of IndiGo, said.The flights on the Chennai-Raipur route will begin from April 7. It will depart from Chennai at 10.20 am and land in Raipur at 12.20 pm. On its return journey, it will depart at 12.50 pm and reach Chennai at 2.25 pm. Similarly, the flights on the Hyderabad-Gorakhpur route will begin from April 30. It will depart from Hyderabad at 9.55 am and land in Gorakhpur at 12.05 am. The flight will then depart from Gorakhpur at 12.35 pm and land at Hyderabad airport at 2.10 pm. The flights on the Kolkata-Gorakhpur route will also begin from April 30. The flight will leave from Kolkata at 2.20 pm and land in Gorakhpur at 4 pm. It will then leave Gorakhpur at 4.30 pm and land in Kolkata at 6.50 pm.IndiGo is currently the largest airline in India with around 40 per cent of the domestic passenger market share. PTI DSP IJT