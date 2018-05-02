IndiGos Q4 profit slumps 73 pc to Rs 118 cr

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, parent of budget carrier IndiGo, today posted a 73 per cent decline in profit at Rs 117.96 crore in the three months ended March 2018, as higher fuel expenses crimped the bottom line.

The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 439.98 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. These figures are on a standalone basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2017-18 , the firm had a higher total income of Rs 6,056.84 crore compared to Rs 5,141.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, fuel expenses shot up to Rs 2,337.71 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 1,750.51 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 2018, the companys total comprehensive income jumped to Rs 2,242.58 crore from Rs 1,656.98 crore in 2016-17.

In the last fiscal, the total income stood at Rs 23,967.74 crore compared to Rs 19,369.57 crore in the same period a year ago. These numbers are on a consolidated basis.

"We have reported our highest ever annual profits for fiscal 2018.

"We continue to execute on our growth plans and are putting in place the management team to execute our plans," IndiGo Co-Founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said. PTI RAM SBT SBT