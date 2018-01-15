IndiGrid to complete buyout of 3 Sterlite assets by Mar

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) IndiGrid today said it is on track to completing the acquisition of three assets from Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd - RAPP Transmission Co Ltd, Purulia and Kharagpur Transmission Co Ltd and Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd worth Rs 1,500 crore. The acquisitions are expected to be completed in the current fiscal ending March 31. "IndiGrid is nearing completion of its previously announced acquisitions and is also pursuing other exciting opportunities," IndiGrid Chief Executive Officer Pratik Agarwal said in a statement. The company also said that its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 31 was at Rs 126.7 crore. Its consolidated EBITDA for the October-December quarter was at Rs 117.3 crore, resulting in net distributable cash flow of Rs 101.3 crore. IndiGrid owns 10 independent revenue-generating elements, including 8 transmission lines of 1,936 ckms and 2 substations of 6,000 MVA capacity. PTI SID SA