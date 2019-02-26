Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce launches India chapter

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) Tuesday said it has launched its India chapter with a view to enhance economic ties between the two countries. Vikas Sharma will be the first President of ICCC India Chapter, it said in a statement. It was launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu. He expressed hope that the presence of the apex business chamber in India will further enhance ties between India and Canada. The bilateral trade between the countries has increased to USD 7.23 billion in 2017-18 from USD 6.13 billion in 2016-17. PTI RR HRS