Indo Georgia Film And Cultural Forum Launched at ICMEI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, November 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The first-ever film and cultural forum in India, formed by the country of Georgia, was launched here at the International Head Quarters of International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry."I am pleased and honored to inaugurate the Indo Georgia Film And Cultural Forum on this auspicious day of Dhanteras of Indian calendar and I am sure that we will strive to improve our relations with India from today onwards," said H.E. Archil Dzuliashvili Ambassador of Georgia to India while releasing the poster of IGFCF at ICMEI at Noida Film City."We have achieved a lot today by inaugurating Indo Georgia Film and Cultural Forum. Many ideas are there to execute under this forum including Scholarship to deserving student from Georgia, Festival of films from Georgia, students exchange program, institutional tie ups etc.," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios addressing the media persons at the launching function.H.E. Archil Dzuliashvili Ambassador of Georgia to India nominated Sandeep Marwah as the Chair for Indo Georgian Film and Cultural Forum and congratulated him for bringing ICMEI to Georgia. On the other hand Sandeep Marwah requested the Ambassador to be the Patron of the organization.Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the life membership of International Film and Television Cub of AAFT to H.E. Archil Dzuliashvili along with memento of IGFCF patron ship.Nana Gaprindashvili Senior Counsellor Embassy of Georgia, Ashok Tyagi Secretary General of the Chamber, Col. Pradeep Gupta Director Journalism ICMEI, Amir Abdullah Director Cinema ICMEI and Sushil Bharti Director Broadcasting were also present there. MSTV and Radio Noida covered the event for the medium.ICMEI and Embassy of Georgia, Government of Georgia will work together on the subjects and industries like films, television, media, tourism, hospitality, animation, fashion, design, management, performing arts, environment, skill development and solar energy.About ICMEI International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) is the only chamber devoted to Media & Entertainment Industry, not only nationally but globally. The aim of the chamber is to bring Love, Peace & Unity through Art & Culture.Source: International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) PWRPWR