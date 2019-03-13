Indo-Oman joint military exercise commences Wednesday

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) A joint military exercise between India and Royal Army of Oman commenced on Wednesday at Jabel regiment headquarters, Nizwa, in the Arab country, a defence spokesman said. A 60-member strong Indian Army contingent, based in northern command headquarters at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, is taking part in the military exercise 'Al-Nagah III', he said. "Indo-Oman Joint Exercise Al Nagah III 2019 commenced this morning with a brief but impressive opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the national flags of both the countries which saw Omani and Indian soldiers standing side by side signifying the growing cooperation, synergy and understanding between India and Oman," the spokesman said. He said the Omani contingent was represented by Jabel Regiment of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) while the Indian side was represented by troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment. Lt Col Muhammed Al Saidi, SecondinCommand, Jabel Regiment, welcomed the Indian soldiers, and in his inaugural remarks, highlighted the common shared beliefs of freedom, equality and justice that are precious to both the countries, the spokesman said. He said the striking opening ceremony started with briefing on Army Organization and Country Presentation by both the countries. The Indian and RAO contingents have been specifically selected for the exercise based on expertise and professional competence and will take part in the two-week-long event that will see them hone their tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in semi-urban scenario in mountainous terrain under the UN mandate, the spokesman said. He said due emphasis would be laid on increasing interoperability between forces from both the countries, which is crucial for success of any joint operation. "Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in such a scenario," the spokesman said. He said experts from both the sides would also hold detailed discussions to share their experience on varied topics for mutual benefit. "Exercise Al Nagah 2019 will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and respect for each other's military as also facilitate in tackling the worldwide phenomenon of terrorism," the spokesman said. On March 7, General officer commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had interacted with the Indian contingent. The exercise is scheduled to to end on March 25 at Jabel Al Akhdar mountains. The Indian Army contingent is represented by four officers, nine junior commissioned officers and 47 other ranks, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AQSAQS