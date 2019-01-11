Indo Sudan Cultural Forum Moves Further at ICMEI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NOIDA, India, January 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Indo Sudan Cultural Forum of ICMEI - International Chamber of Media And Entertainment Industry saw a new light with the presence of H.E. Osman Mohammed Elbashir Mohammed Charge d' Affaires of Embassy of Sudan in India on his visit to Marwah Studios at Noida Film City. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )Indo Sudan Cultural Forum was created 16 years back in 2002 when H.E. Abdalmahmood Abdalhaleem, then the Ambassador of Sudan to India, inaugurated the forum and appointed Dr. Sandeep Marwah as the Chair of the Forum."In a span of all these years, Marwah Studios, the promoting body entertained many students from Sudan in film and television courses. We have been receiving delegates from Sudan in every of our International Summit. They have been representing different government and private departments of Sudan," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI."I am amazed to see the work, which ICMEI has done in a short period of time. The capability and capacity of Cultural diplomacy of ICMEI is beyond words. I am honored to be here," said H.E. Osman Mohammed Elbashir Mohammed Charge d' Affaires of Embassy of Sudan to India.Sudan representatives have attended Global Media and Entertainment Summit, Global Tourism Summit, Global Leadership Summit, Global Skill Development Summit, Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival and Global Fashion Week.Dr. Marwah recalled meeting some of the important people from Ghana including Rev. Filotheos Farag Proto Priest, Hafiz Abdelrahman Omer, Yousif Ibrahim Ahmed, Alaeldin Elamin Jaha Elamin and many others.Dr. Marwah offered a scholarship to a deserving student from Sudan, a film festival of films from Sudan, a radio Program, a television program and many other facilities while signing the MoU.Later, Dr. Marwah honored Osman Mohammed with Patronship of Indo Sudan Cultural Forum. Sandeep Marwah was also honored by Osman Mohammed for his dedicated services to Indo Sudan relations.About AAFT AAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com.Source: Asian Society of Film and Television (AAFT) PWRPWR