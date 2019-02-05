Indonesia National Armed Forces delegation visits Agra

Mathura (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A 22-member delegation of the Indonesian National Armed Forces led by Commander-in-Chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto visited Agra Tuesday. "As part of their four-day visit to India, the group was in Agra Tuesday to see the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world" Miss Gargi Malik Sinha, the defence PRO said. The visit provided an impetus to the diplomatic relations between the two countries, she added. Accompanied by his wife, the commander-in-chief, with other members of the delegation, visited the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort in Agra. Not only the commander-in-chief but other members of the group also admired the architectural marvel of these two monuments, she said. PTI CORR CK