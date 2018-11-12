Indoor stadium to be built in Kangra: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 12 (PTI) An indoor stadium will come up in Kangra to promote the hill-state's sports infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.Presiding over the opening ceremony of the 45th National Basketball Championship at Kangra, Thakur said improved sports infrastructure, especially in the rural areas will help the youth to showcase their talent. Lauding the Himachal Pradesh Basketball Association for organising the sub-junior boys and girls tournament, the chief minister highlighted that the event had drawn over 600 sports persons.On the occasion, Thakur also announced that the existing basketball stadium in Kangra will be renovated at a cost of Rs 5 lakh.President Himachal Pradesh Basketball Association Munish Sharma said that as many as forty eight teams from 24 states across the country were participating in the championship. PTI DJI RHL