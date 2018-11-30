Indus Towers Partners With Indian Oil Corporation to Curb Diesel Pilferage in Jaunpur

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- IOCL to supply diesel to Indus' Jaunpur telecom site under 'Fuel@Doorstep' initiative- Diesel to be supplied through a PESO-approved fully automated mobile dispenser- RFID tags to be installed at the nozzle of mobile dispenser & the DG sets to ensure fully automated operations- Will ensure best-in-class customer experience through right quality & quantityTo prevent the growing diesel theft and malpractices, Indus Towers, the world's largest telecom tower company (outside China), in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), have launched 'Fuel@doorstep' - an initiative to deliver diesel at Indus' telecom sites in Jaunpur through a fully automated & geo-fenced mobile dispenser. The initiative was launched today in presence of Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers Ltd and Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Executive Director-Retail Sales, Indian Oil Corporation. The move will help Indus ensure best-in-class user experience through right quality and quantity. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792021/Inauguration_initiative_Bimal_Dayal.jpg )The mobile dispenser, which has been approved by Petrol and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), will have RFIDs (Radio Frequency Identification Device) installed at the nozzle of mobile dispenser and diesel tanks at each of the Indus sites by which diesel will be dispensed only when these RFIDs will get connected and geo-fencing senses the vehicle reaching at site. The heavy-duty pump will have automation facility, using which the fuel in tanks and the nozzle can all be monitored with one click. Supply of diesel will be maintained through online centralised control system and the same will be minutely monitored with the help of geo-fencing and RFID. The dispenser has the ability to become inactive as soon as it crosses a geo-fenced area. This automated system will also help authorities monitor the pump, get an estimate of the fuel required at the depot and billing at site.Commenting on the partnership with IOCL, Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers said, "Indus Towers' partnership with IOCL in Fuel@Doorstep initiative will help ensure best-in-class user experience and strengthen our commitment to provide seamless connectivity to the people of Varanasi through continuous operational efficiency."Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Executive Director-Retail Sales, Indian Oil Corporation said, "We are glad to partner with Indus Towers for this initiative. The system will help authorities monitor the dispenser automatically and get an estimate of the fuel required at each Indus site. This automation also allows to keep a tab on the percentage of stock loss while providing the best-in-class customer experience."Starting from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, this initiative will be replicated by Indus across other regions. This system will help reduce diesel pilferage as fuelling can be monitored live through hand held terminal which also shows quantity of diesel delivered, amount and retail selling price at the depot as well. In the past, numerous cases have been reported wherein the tankers refilling the storage tanks were not filling the correct quantities.Initially, IOC is targeting 'static customers' like shopping malls and commercial establishments, telecom towers that use diesel in gensets for producing electricity.About Indus Towers Limited Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), Vodafone India Limited (rendering telecom services under the brand name Vodafone) and Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, rendering telecom services under the brand name Idea), which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,78,408 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,23,639 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is also the largest telecom tower company in the world (outside China).About Indian Oil Corporation: With a 33,000-plus work-force, extensive refining, distribution & marketing infrastructure and advanced R&D facilities, lndian Oil plays a significant role in fuelling the socio-economic development of the country. With a mandate to ensure India's energy security and self-sufficiency in refining & marketing of petroleum products, lndian Oil has in the past six decades provided energy access to millions of people across the length and breadth of the country through its ever-expanding network of over 47,800 customer touch-points.With a turnover of Rs. 5,06,428 crore and a net profit of Rs. 21,346 crore in 2017-18, and a market capitalisation of Rs. 1,71,511 crore, lndian Oil is recognised as one of India's most valuable companies.The Company continues to be the largest contributor to the national exchequer in the form of duties and taxes. During the year 2017-18, Rs. 1,90,670 crore was paid to the exchequer as against Rs. 1,79,014 crore paid in the previous year. Source: Indus Towers PWRPWR