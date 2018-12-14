Indus Towers Wins Big at CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Bags the award for the Most Innovative Company (Large) in Services Indus Towers, world's largest telecom tower company (outside China), has bagged the 'Top Innovative Company (Large) in Services' award at the fifth CII Industrial Innovations Awards 2018. With this, the company has also been recognized as one of the 'Top 25 Most Innovative Companies in India' by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).Launched in 2014, the CII Industrial Innovation Awards identify and celebrate innovative Indian enterprises across various sectors to encourage industry to adopt a structured Innovation Framework in their operations and measure their performance periodically on the way to moving up the Innovation Value Chain. The Framework has been widely appreciated by the industry and the number of applications for this prestigious award has been increasing year after year.Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers, said, "It is indeed an honour to be selected in this category and I thank CII for this recognition. Innovation really has been the DNA of Indus Towers right from its inception. Our recent win of the prestigious Deming Prize reiterates our unflinching commitment towards innovation; which isn't just limited to our products and technologies but spans across our systems and processes."This award is a validation of the rigorous and credible measurement system that Indus Towers has established in India in a short span of time. With robust technological innovations and tower portfolio, Indus Towers has the widest coverage in India and ensures seamless network connectivity.Indus Towers' innovative portfolio of 'Nextgen Towers' which has been designed to meet the demands of aesthetic cityscapes, premium city locations and smart cities has helped the company achieve the status of Most Innovative Companies. The other innovation presented in this category is the new product solution called SPS (Simple Power Solution) developed to utilize 1/2/3 phase EB (Grid). The USP of this product is all about storing energy for DG triggering purpose from the existing site DC (Direct Current) source. This innovation is a first in the industry as a new product benefiting Indus, manufacturers and the tower fraternity.The Industrial Innovation Awards identifies and celebrates innovative Indian enterprises across various sectors such as Telecom, Robotics, Energy & Power, Manufacturing and IT, and is one of the most coveted innovation awards in India.Indus Towers also recently won the Deming Prize for its distinctive performance improvements through the application of Total Quality Management (TQM) Practices. The Deming Prize is the oldest and most widely recognized, given to companies that have established customer-oriented business objectives and strategies, and implemented TQM to achieve it.About Indus Towers Limited Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst (i) Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), (ii) Vodafone India Limited (group company of Vodafone Group-UK) rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Vodafone, since merged with Idea Cellular Limited and (iii) Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, now re-named as Vodafone Idea Limited) which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,78,408 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,23,639 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is also the largest telecom tower company in the world (outside China). Indus Towers has been actively involved in developing scalable models for smart cities. The company's approach is to enable the integration of the digital infrastructure with the existing infrastructure. Recently, the company executed Smart Poles project for NDMC as part of its efforts to make Delhi a smart city.Indus' vision of 'Transforming Lives by Enabling Communication' is setting a new paradigm for a networked economy, on a world leading scale, whereby there is inclusive and impactful growth for all.For any further information, please visit the website http://www.industowers.com. Source: Indus Towers PWRPWR