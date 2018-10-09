Indus Towers Wins Deming Prize for 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Indus Towers becomes the first Indian company in the service sector and fifth globally to achieve this feat Indus Towers, world's largest telecom tower company (outside China), won the Deming Prize for 2018, being the first Indian company in the service sector and the fifth in the world to achieve this. The Deming Prize was bestowed on Indus Towers for distinctive performance improvements through the application of Total Quality Management (TQM) practices.Being a globally renowned award, the Deming Prize is the oldest and most widely recognized, given to companies that have established customer-oriented business objectives and strategies, and implemented TQM to achieve them. Indus Towers is only the 29th Indian company to win this coveted award, with other notable names including Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, and NBC Bearings, etc.Commenting on the latest recognition, Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers said, "We are honored to receive the prestigious Deming Prize. In keeping with our customer-focused ethos, we committed to the TQM journey 10 years ago. The Deming Prize is a testament to our relentless effort and ability to deliver the best to our customers. We endeavour to continue the journey of our improvement for the sustained growth of the telecom sector."With this, Indus Towers has been able to build a position for itself as a market leader in terms of quality processes and customer-oriented approach with efficient people management.The Deming Prize for 2018 was announced by JUSE - Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers. It was established in 1951 and was originally designed to reward Japanese companies for their major advancements in quality improvement. At present, however, companies outside Japan are also accorded the award.About Indus Towers Limited Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst (i) Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), (ii) Vodafone India Limited (group company of Vodafone Group - UK) rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Vodafone, since merged with Idea Cellular Limited and (iii) Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, now re-named as Vodafone Idea Limited) which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,78,408 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,23,639 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is also the largest telecom tower company in the world (outside China). Indus Towers has been actively involved in developing scalable models for smart cities. The company's approach is to enable the integration of the digital infrastructure with the existing infrastructure. Recently, the company executed Smart Poles project for NDMC as part of its efforts to make Delhi a smart city.Indus' vision of 'Transforming Lives by Enabling Communication' is setting a new paradigm for a networked economy, on a world leading scale, whereby there is inclusive and impactful growth for all.For any further information, please visit the website https://www.industowers.com/ PWRPWR