IndusFood fair a huge business opportunity for domestic industry: Prabhu

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The two-day IndusFood fair, starting January 14 in Greater Noida, would provide huge business opportunities to domestic producers and manufacturers at their doors, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday. It would provide a platform for domestic industry to showcase their products to global players, he said. "With more than 700 buyers from 70 countries visiting IndusFood and more than 500 food suppliers, the event will lead to greater interaction of Indian exporters with global customers leading to enhanced product development and better price realisation in international markets," he told reporters here. This mega food event will bring business opportunities for the Indian producers and manufacturers and help small exporters, who cannot afford participation in overseas fairs, to have a direct interface with foreign buyers. IndusFood, with the theme of World Food Supermarket is aimed at promoting India as a strong and reliable exporter of food and beverage products to the world. Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) along with the Department of Commerce is organising this fair. The event is divided into 15 product display zones including sweets, confectionary, dairy, dry fruits, fruits, vegetables, and Indian ethnic food. The fair would help domestic companies to explore business opportunities in different countries including Canada, Russia and UAE, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said. PTI RR SHWSHW