IndusInd Bank customers will soon see transactions on WhatsApp

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) IndusInd Bank today said its customers will soon be able to see their transactions on WhatsApp and also converse with the bank through a dedicated number.

The bank has launched a pilot WhatsApp enterprise solution to communicate with its customers.

The message service on WhatsApp is being rolled out to customers in phases. Customers can save the official WhatsApp number of the bank and initiate conversation, the bank said in a statement.

In the initial test phase, customers will be able to communicate about their transactions alerts.

There will be two-way communication with replies to customer messages and provides basic banking services like checking balance, mini statement, checking reward points as well as updation of Aadhaar through WhatsApp.

As a bank, it is about reaching out to the customers on their preferred channel to connect with them, said Ritesh Raj Saxena, Head Savings, Digital and Payments, IndusInd Bank.

"This builds on our presence of our on-the-go social banking service. We will be working with WhatsApp closely to bring more and more services to our retail and business clients, post this pilot phase," Saxena said.

The private sector lender said it is among one of the first banks to be a part of WhatsApp pilot. PTI KPM MR MR