IndusInd Bank gets RBI nod to acquire IL&FS arm

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank today said it has received RBIs approval to buy the securities services arm of IL&FS.

The deal size was however not known.

"The Reserve Bank has granted approval for the proposed acquisition," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2017, the bank entered an agreement with Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, the promoter shareholder of IL&FS Securities Services Ltd (ISSL), to acquire 100 per cent stake in ISSL.

IndusInd Bank stock was trading 1.84 per cent down at Rs 1796.30 on BSE. PTI KPM

