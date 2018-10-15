IndusInd Bank Q2 net up 4.5% to Rs 920 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Monday reported a 4.5 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 920.25 crore for the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period. The bank had a net profit of Rs 880.10 crore in the second quarter of last fiscal. Total income of the bank rose to Rs 6,755 crore during the September quarter, from Rs 5,395 crore in the same period in 2017-18 fiscal, IndusInd said in a filing to BSE. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose marginally to 1.09 per cent during the quarter, from 1.08 per cent in the same period last year. Provisioning of bank rose to Rs 590.27 crore during the quarter, from Rs 293.75 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of IndusInd Bank closed trading at Rs1626.85, down 1.48 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD SHW MRMR