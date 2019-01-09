IndusInd Bank shares gain 1.5 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Shares of IndusInd Bank Wednesday rose 1.5 per cent after the company posted a 5.2 per cent increase in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The stock gained 1.47 per cent to end at Rs 1,600.80 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 2 per cent to Rs 1,610. On NSE, shares of the company went up by 1.39 per cent to close at Rs 1,599.70. In terms of equity volume, 2.84 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 64 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day. The private sector lender Wednesday posted a 5.2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 985.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 936.25 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Total income of the lender also increased to Rs 7,232.32 crore during October-December 2018 as against Rs 5,473.54 crore over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.13 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter of the current fiscal, against 1.16 per cent at the end of the third quarter. PTI SUM ANSANS