Indusries minister blames Cong-NCP for Mumbai missing IFSC

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) State industries minister Subhash Desai today blamed the "delay and neglect" by the previous Congress-NCP regime for the financial capital missing out on having the first international financial services centre.

The lackadaisical attitude of the then government on the idea which was being discussed for many years resulted in Gujarat hosting the countrys only IFSC, Desai said, stressing that Maharashtra has not "abandoned" the idea yet.

"If you ask me who is responsible for it, then I would blame the previous government for this because at that time, the talk was of having the centre only in Mumbai. If they had acted fast, the IFSC would have been in Mumbai already and before in Gujarat," he said.

The comments follow remarks by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely who had said last December that the country could not have two IFSCs, dashing Maharashtras aspirations.

However, without going into details of how it will manage to do so, he asserted the IFSC will come up at a plot reserved for it within the central business district of BKC.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the nation, all the major banks are headquartered here itself, all international bank branches are here. Because Mumbai has the natural strength to have an IFSC, users will also demand to get an IFSC in Mumbai," he said. PTI AA BEN BEN