Industrial oils ease on lower demand

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Castorseeds bold and castor oil commercial eased at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today on lower demand from soaps and shippers industries.

Elsewhere, linseeds oil also softened owing to sluggish demand from paint and allied industries.

While, groundnut oil and refined palmolein ruled stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

In the non-edible section, castorseeds bold moved down by Rs 5 per 100 kg to Rs 4,090 from last Saturdays closing level of Rs 4,095 and castor oil commercial also inched down per 10kg to Rs 848.

Linseeds oil edged down by Rs 2 per 10kg to Rs 778 as against Rs 780.

Moving to edible segment, groundnut oil and refined palmolein closed unchanged at Rs 845 per 10kg and Rs 722 per 10kg respectively. PTI BPD MKJ MKJ