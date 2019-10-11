Industrial production drops by 1.1 pc in Aug

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Industrial output declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, official data released on Friday showed.The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 4.8 per cent in August 2018.The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 per cent to the IIP, showed a decline of 1.2 per cent in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month of last year.Electricity generation declined by 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 7.6 per cent in the year ago month while the growth in the mining sector was flat at 0.1 per cent.The overall IIP growth during April-August period was 2.4 per cent, down from 5.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. PTI NKD CS MRMR