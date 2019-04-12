Industrial production growth at 0.1 pc in Feb

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Industrial output growth was flat at 0.1 per cent in February on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector, official data showed Friday. Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 6.9 per cent in February 2018.During April-February 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4 per cent as against 4.3 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). PTI KKS ABM