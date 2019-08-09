Industrial production growth slips to 2 pc in June

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Industrial production growth dropped to 2 per cent in June, mainly on account of poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday. Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 7 per cent in June 2018. There was a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 1.2 per cent in June as compared to 6.9 per cent a year ago. The expansion in power generation sector stood at 8.2 per cent, compared to 8.5 per cent earlier. Mining growth dropped to 1.6 per cent in June from 6.5 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal. PTI KKS ABM