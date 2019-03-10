Industrial production, inflation data to steer stock markets this week: Analysts

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Stock market movement this week would be guided by macroeconomic data like industrial production and inflation as well as global cues, analysts said. Movement of crude oil, rupee and investment trend by overseas investors would also influence trading sentiment, they added."This week, fundamentals, economic data and domestic cues will play a major role since we have a large number of data releases lined up. CPI inflation, industrial output and cumulative industrial output will have a major role in giving some important cues to the market," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.Debabrata Bhattacharjee, Head of Research, CapitalAim, said," This week market will watch CPI, WPI data. On the international front we watch out for US retail sales on Monday and China industrial production." The Indian equity markets are likely to remain slightly positive on account of steady inflow by foreign investors. However, global developments combined with election events are likely to keep indices volatile, he added.Benchmark indices snapped their four-day rising streak Friday to end marginally lower on losses in IT and metal stocks as investors turned cautious amid weak overseas cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40. During the week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 per cent; and the Nifty advanced 171.9 points or 1.58 per cent. Global markets dived on renewed concerns over economic growth amid lacklustre Chinese trade data. On a weekly basis, the rupee logged a rise of 78 paise against the US dollar to end at 70.14. PTI SUM ABMABM