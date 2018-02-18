Industry cites glitches in GSTN portal as major concern: Survey

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Glitches in the GSTN portal, cumbersome procedures and documentation as well as the cost of compliance are major areas of concern that need to be addressed to make the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a success, a Ficci survey said today. All the respondents to the survey pointed out issues with the robustness and volume handling capacity of the GST Portal, it said. "Problems like delayed reflection of updated data as well as payments, delays in process of input credit set offs, inability to upload heavy files of certain formats and lack of provision to modify or revise errors posed major challenges to businesses," it said. Respondents suggested that a major revamp of the portal was necessary to make it more efficient, it said, adding that there should be provisions for auto set off of the liability against available credit. The other pressing issue that all respondents of the survey raised was the cumbersome procedures and documentation for filing of returns, it said. "For services providers, multiplicity of registrations was a concern as a separate registration is now required with every state where service is being provided. Respondents to the survey emphasised that filing of returns be made simpler. There should also be a centralised registration for inter-state services," it said. Respondents to the survey emphasised that filing of returns be made simpler and there should also be a centralised registration for inter-state services, it said. All respondents have cited likely implementation issues upon the introduction of e-way bill and respondents found the current limit of 10 kms for the purpose of updating details of goods on the portal to be inadequate. It was suggested that the minimum limit for requirement be increased to 50 kms and there be no requirement of e-way bill for movement of goods within the city limits, it said. PTI DP SA