Industry seeks inclusion of locally manufactured items in cross LoC trade

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) An industry body Sunday urged Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to include locally-made industrial items in the cross-LOC trade, an official spokesman said. The Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and raised various demands of businesses. The delegation discussed some issues of urgent nature with regards to industrial sector of the state which include fixation of Labour employment ratio, releasing of fiscal incentives to the industrial units, budgetary support to MSMEs, the spokesman said. He said they delegations also raised the demand for inclusion of industrial items being manufactured in the State for the Cross LOC trade. In a major step towards promoting rapid industrialization and economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Friday approved extension of all benefits to Jammu and Kashmir given to the northeastern states under North East Industrial Development Scheme. The Governor observed that the package announced by the Union Government would go a long way in giving major boost to industrial sector in the state, the spokesman said. PTI TAS MRMR