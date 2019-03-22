Industry Stalwarts Strategize to Shake Things Up at the First Advisory Board Meet of The ThickShake Factory

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) -Indias fastest growing & most awarded Shakes brand-1st Advisory Board meeting in Mumbai Mumbai, March 22, 2019 : The ThickShake Factory, Indias first premium ThickShake brand is one of the most awarded & fastest growing Shakes brand in the country, having 105 outlets currently operational in 26 cities including one in US. The QSR chain specializing in retailing shakes had its 1st advisory board meeting at the ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The brand is founded and run by brothers and entrepreneurs M. Yeshwanth Nag & Ashwin Mocherla.The advisory board of The ThickShake Factory comprising of a stellar panel of Industry stalwarts is headed by serial entrepreneur Dr. Anurag Batra, chairman of BW Business World and founder of media group Exchange4Media.The advisory board consists of mavericks like Dr. Velumani Arokiaswamy, the founder of the Rs 3000 crore valued healthcare Thyrocare, Jayant Kocchar the ex MD, Founder of Lacoste India ,Barista, Indias 1st Coffee Caf chain, Sagar Daryani of Wow! Momo, Srinath Sridharan, the head of GroupChairmans office of Wadhawan Global Capital, which manages $22 Billion inassets, Rohit Bayana Co-founder of Lumis Partners, a Private equity fund and Preeti Vyas Chairwoman & founder of VGC - one of Indias top design agencies. We are having a vision to build a large consumer brand in the food service sector and are aiming at doubling our stores and revenues this financial year. This board meeting provided an excellent platform to discuss the strategic direction of the company in our segment, says Ashwin Mocherla. The food tech and the QSR sector has increasingly seen rising investor interest off late with multiple deals happening in this space. Backed by the trust and confidence expressed by the stalwarts of the industry, we can surely expect the brand to shake things up in the coming months! About The ThickShake Factory: www.thethickshakefactory.com The ThickShake Factory is Indias 1st Premium ThickShake Brand founded in 2013. It has steadily grown close to 105 stores by March 2019 and projected to be 200 by end of 2019. In terms of revenues, TTSF has been growing 200% year-on-year. The ThickShake Factory is currently present in 26 cities including one in California, USA. TTSF offers not just 50+ types of ThickShakes but a complete range of cold coffee varieties, slushes, chocolate & fruit flavour drinks too. Since the inception of the brand in 2013, The ThickShake Factory has won several accolades and awards including "Best Desserts, Mouthshut.com, 2014" Best Beverages, The Times Night life Award, 2015, 2018, Best Shakes in India, Indian Hospitality Awards, Epicurus Telangana Tourism, 2015, 2016, 2017", Indian Restaurant Awards 2018, Best Business Growth in F&B,Best Shakes, Indian Restaurant Congress, 2016, Franchisor of the Year, Franchise India, 2016, Telangana Brand Leadership Awards, CMO Asia, 2017, IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year, Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards, 2018 and Best Beverages, Swiggy Award, 2018 and many more. PWRPWR