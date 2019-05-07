Industry Veterans Join Incedo in Crucial Roles

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON, May 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Company reinforces leadership team to support strategic growth Incedo, a Bay Area headquartered, consulting, analytics and technology solutions firm, announced strategic additions to its executive leadership team. Joining the team are Shailaja Iyer as Chief Human Resource Officer and Roger Castillo as Chief Technology Officer.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515715/Incedo_Logo.jpg )"I am excited to have Shailaja and Roger join the team. Both are strategic hires for Incedo, bringing unique value towards building a world class tech and analytics firm," said Nitin Seth, CEO, Incedo. "Shailaja brings deeps experience of working with hi-quality talent and building a distinctive culture. Roger is an acknowledged industry thought leader. He will bring cutting edge engineering expertise to our clients and to our platform development efforts," added Nitin.Roger Castillo comes with over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, a technology leader, building consumer and enterprise platforms, leading data science teams and developing technical strategy. In his last role at Groupon, he led the Search and Recommendations Team, which drove Groupon's consumer revenue. He holds several patents in recommendations systems, machine learning, and algorithmic ranking optimization."My focus will be bringing best of breed to technology thought leadership and solutions to Incedo clients," said Roger. "I look forward to further building our engineering leadership team that will create innovative new products and solutions that deliver business value across our industry verticals."Shailaja Iyer's experience ranges from various firms like Gartner, Corporate Executive Board, McKinsey, Whirlpool, Castrol and Xerox. As HR Leader and a board member in her last assignment with close to 25 years of experience, Shailaja has extensive experience in building and executing HR strategic road maps, leadership hiring and coaching, talent development strategies, post-acquisition integration programs and culture change initiatives."People are key to achieving Incedo's strategic goals as we enter this next phase of growth," said Shailaja. "My prime focus will be to strengthen our 'Employee First' philosophy, develop a progressive and aligned global HR strategy that cements Incedo as an employer of choice across our different geographies and businesses."About Incedo Incedo is a technology solutions provider specializing in Digital, Data and Analytics. Incedo has deep-rooted industry expertise in financial services, life sciences and communication engineering. Headquartered in the Bay Area, Incedo has offices across North America and India. For more information, please visit http://www.incedoinc.com Source: Incedo Inc. PWRPWR